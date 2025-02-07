Florida Atlantic plays Memphis after Perry’s 22-point performance

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-14, 2-9 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (5-16, 3-7 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-14, 2-9 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (5-16, 3-7 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits Memphis after Mya Perry scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 54-44 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers are 4-7 on their home court. Memphis has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Owls are 2-9 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic allows 65.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Memphis scores 69.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 65.5 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Memphis gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanyuel is averaging 9.9 points for the Tigers. TI’lan Boler is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Perry is shooting 39.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Owls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

