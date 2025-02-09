Florida Atlantic hosts Thomas and Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (9-15, 2-9 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-10, 6-4 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (9-15, 2-9 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-10, 6-4 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Florida Atlantic after Jaehshon Thomas scored 21 points in Charlotte’s 78-75 win against the Rice Owls.

The Owls are 6-3 in home games. Florida Atlantic averages 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The 49ers are 2-9 against conference opponents. Charlotte is 6-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Glenn is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Owls. Tre Carroll is averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nik Graves is averaging 17.1 points for the 49ers. Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

