Florida Atlantic hosts conference rival South Florida

South Florida Bulls (17-8, 10-2 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-15, 2-10 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jada Moore and Florida Atlantic host Carla Brito and South Florida in AAC play.

The Owls have gone 6-6 at home. Florida Atlantic is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls have gone 10-2 against AAC opponents. South Florida has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida Atlantic averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

The Owls and Bulls face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Erin Rodgers is averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sammie Puisis is averaging 14.6 points for the Bulls. Brito is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

