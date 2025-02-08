Florida Atlantic faces Memphis following Perry’s 22-point outing

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-14, 2-9 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (5-16, 3-7 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-14, 2-9 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (5-16, 3-7 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Memphis after Mya Perry scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 54-44 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers have gone 4-7 at home. Memphis is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

The Owls have gone 2-9 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Alana Rouser averaging 7.3.

Memphis is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, the same percentage Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Memphis gives up.

The Tigers and Owls match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TI’lan Boler is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17.7 points. Alasia Smith is averaging 12.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Perry is shooting 39.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Owls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.