Florida Atlantic beats Tulsa 79-55

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Baba Miller scored 17 points in Florida Atlantic’s 79-55 win against Tulsa on Saturday.

Miller had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Owls (13-10, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Kaleb Glenn scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Matas Vokietaitis finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Tyshawn Archie finished with 11 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-15, 3-8). Dwon Odom added 10 points for Tulsa. Braeden Carrington also recorded 10 points.

Florida Atlantic took the lead with 15:53 left in the first half and did not give it up.

Florida Atlantic’s next game is Monday against Charlotte at home, and Tulsa visits Temple on Wednesday.

