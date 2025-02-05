Florida A&M visits Prairie View A&M after Thornton’s 22-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-13, 4-5 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-13, 2-7 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-13, 4-5 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-13, 2-7 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Florida A&M after Nyam Thornton scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 82-69 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers are 4-3 in home games. Prairie View A&M has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rattlers are 4-5 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 11.5 assists per game led by Cheyenne McEvans averaging 2.6.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Prairie View A&M have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amauri Williams is averaging 9.2 points for the Panthers. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

McEvans is averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.