Florida A&M plays Southern on home skid

Southern Jaguars (14-13, 12-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (9-17, 6-9 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to end its three-game home slide with a victory over Southern.

The Rattlers have gone 6-5 in home games. Florida A&M has a 1-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 12-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern ranks eighth in the SWAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tionna Lidge averaging 1.6.

Florida A&M averages 65.7 points, 6.5 more per game than the 59.2 Southern gives up. Southern averages 59.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 67.0 Florida A&M allows to opponents.

The Rattlers and Jaguars face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Soniyah Reed averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Aniya Gourdine is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 61.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

