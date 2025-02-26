Florida A&M plays Southern on home losing streak

Southern Jaguars (14-13, 12-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (9-17, 6-9 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (14-13, 12-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (9-17, 6-9 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to end its three-game home skid with a win over Southern.

The Rattlers have gone 6-5 in home games. Florida A&M gives up 67.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Jaguars are 12-2 in SWAC play. Southern is eighth in the SWAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tionna Lidge averaging 1.6.

Florida A&M scores 65.7 points, 6.5 more per game than the 59.2 Southern gives up. Southern averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Florida A&M gives up.

The Rattlers and Jaguars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 14 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

Aleighyah Fontenot averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc. Aniya Gourdine is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 61.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

