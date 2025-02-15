Florida A&M hosts Jackson State following Hendrix’s 21-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (12-11, 10-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-15, 5-7 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (12-11, 10-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-15, 5-7 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Jackson State after Sydney Hendrix scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 74-69 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Rattlers are 6-4 on their home court. Florida A&M gives up 69.3 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 10-2 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is third in the SWAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zoe Cooper averaging 4.8.

Florida A&M averages 67.7 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 65.3 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

The Rattlers and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Rattlers. D’Mya Griffin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaileyah Cotton is averaging 6.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Taleah Dilworth is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

