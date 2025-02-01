Florida A&M hosts Bryant and Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-13, 3-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-11, 4-3 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-13, 3-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-11, 4-3 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rattlers -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays Florida A&M after Anthony Bryant scored 27 points in Alabama A&M’s 98-82 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers have gone 5-1 at home. Florida A&M is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Quincy McGriff averaging 4.0.

Florida A&M’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling Young is averaging 15.1 points for the Rattlers. Milton Matthews is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bryant is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bulldogs. London Riley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.