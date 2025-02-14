Florida A&M faces Jackson State after Hendrix’s 21-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (12-11, 10-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-15, 5-7 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (12-11, 10-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-15, 5-7 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces Jackson State after Sydney Hendrix scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 74-69 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Rattlers have gone 6-4 at home. Florida A&M leads the SWAC with 13.7 fast break points.

The Tigers are 10-2 in conference matchups. Jackson State is fifth in the SWAC allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Florida A&M makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Jackson State averages 59.4 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 69.3 Florida A&M gives up to opponents.

The Rattlers and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games.

Taleah Dilworth is averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

