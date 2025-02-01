Flores and Rice host Florida Atlantic

Rice Owls (12-9, 5-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-13, 1-8 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rice Owls (12-9, 5-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-13, 1-8 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces Florida Atlantic after Victoria Flores scored 26 points in Rice’s 64-45 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have gone 5-6 in home games. Florida Atlantic ranks second in the AAC with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alana Rouser averaging 3.9.

The Rice Owls have gone 5-4 against AAC opponents. Rice ranks ninth in the AAC shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

Florida Atlantic averages 62.2 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 62.7 Rice gives up. Rice averages 66.3 points per game, 0.1 more than the 66.2 Florida Atlantic gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefanie Ingram is averaging 8.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Mya Perry is averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis is averaging 11.6 points for the Rice Owls. Flores is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Rice Owls: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.