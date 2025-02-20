Filipovity scores 20 off the bench, New Mexico State defeats Jacksonville State 61-52

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Peter Filipovity’s 20 points off of the bench led New Mexico State to a 61-52 victory…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Peter Filipovity’s 20 points off of the bench led New Mexico State to a 61-52 victory against Jacksonville State on Thursday night.

Filipovity had 12 rebounds for the Aggies (14-12, 7-6 Conference USA). Christian Cook and Zawdie Jackson each had nine points.

The Gamecocks (18-9, 10-4) were led in scoring by Jaron Pierre Jr., who finished with 30 points. Koree Cotton added nine points and four steals.

New Mexico State took the lead with 15:27 left in the first half and never looked back. Filipovity led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-23 at the break. Filipovity scored a team-high nine points after intermission.

Both teams play on Saturday. New Mexico State visits Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State hosts UTEP.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

