Filewich puts up 18 in Wofford’s 82-43 win against VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Kyler Filewich scored 18 points as Wofford beat VMI 82-43 on Wednesday night.

Filewich had 11 rebounds for the Terriers (15-13, 9-6 Southern Conference). Corey Tripp scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Kahmare Holmes shot 3 of 3 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Rickey Bradley, Jr. finished with 17 points for the Keydets (13-15, 7-8).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

