Fields, North Alabama Lions square off against the Central Arkansas Bears

North Alabama Lions (20-9, 12-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-21, 4-12 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Alabama Lions (20-9, 12-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-21, 4-12 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brayden Fagbemi and Central Arkansas host Taye Fields and North Alabama in ASUN play.

The Bears have gone 7-6 at home. Central Arkansas has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 12-4 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Central Arkansas’ average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 79.0 points per game, 1.4 more than the 77.6 Central Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fagbemi is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Bears. Nehemiah Turner is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.8 points. Jacari Lane is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.