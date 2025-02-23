Fields and the North Alabama Lions visit conference foe Central Arkansas

North Alabama Lions (20-9, 12-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-21, 4-12 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (20-9, 12-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-21, 4-12 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taye Fields and North Alabama visit Brayden Fagbemi and Central Arkansas in ASUN play.

The Bears are 7-6 in home games. Central Arkansas has a 3-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions are 12-4 in ASUN play. North Alabama scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Central Arkansas averages 70.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 71.0 North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Cato is averaging 15.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bears. Nehemiah Turner is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jacari Lane is averaging 16.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.