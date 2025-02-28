FGCU visits Thomas and Stetson

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (26-3, 17-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-13, 10-7 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (26-3, 17-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-13, 10-7 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays FGCU after Cameron Thomas scored 25 points in Stetson’s 71-63 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters have gone 12-2 in home games. Stetson has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 17-0 in conference games. FGCU is 19-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Stetson averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.3 per game FGCU allows. FGCU averages 71.8 points per game, 3.7 more than the 68.1 Stetson allows to opponents.

The Hatters and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Hatters. Diawana Carter-Hartley is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Emani Jefferson is averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Alahna Paige is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 71.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.