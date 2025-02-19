FGCU visits Stetson after Phillips’ 20-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-13, 10-5 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-21, 5-10 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-13, 10-5 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-21, 5-10 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts FGCU after Jamie Phillips Jr. scored 20 points in Stetson’s 79-71 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters have gone 4-8 at home. Stetson is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 10-5 against ASUN opponents. FGCU ranks fourth in the ASUN with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 5.2.

Stetson’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game FGCU allows. FGCU averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Stetson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Hatters. Jordan Wood is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 42.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Eagles. Kellman is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.