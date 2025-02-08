FGCU plays Eastern Kentucky, seeks 7th straight road win

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (20-3, 11-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-8, 6-5 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (20-3, 11-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-8, 6-5 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU will try to keep its six-game road win streak intact when the Eagles play Eastern Kentucky.

The Colonels have gone 9-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 11-0 in ASUN play. FGCU is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Kentucky makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). FGCU averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Eastern Kentucky allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Costner is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Colonels. Althea Kara Angeles is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emani Jefferson is averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Lauryn Taylor is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 75.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

