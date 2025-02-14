FGCU hosts Thomas and Stetson

Stetson Hatters (14-11, 8-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (22-3, 13-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Stetson Hatters (14-11, 8-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (22-3, 13-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits FGCU after Cameron Thomas scored 23 points in Stetson’s 68-63 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Eagles have gone 14-1 at home.

The Hatters are 8-5 in ASUN play. Stetson is 7-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

FGCU averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Stetson allows. Stetson averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game FGCU allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is averaging 14 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Lauryn Taylor is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hatters. Diawana Carter-Hartley is averaging 12.3 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

