FGCU defeats Stetson 82-56

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dallion Johnson had 22 points in FGCU’s 82-56 win against Stetson on Saturday.

Johnson went 8 of 14 from the field (6 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (13-10, 8-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rory Stewart went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Keeshawn Kellman finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Josh Massey finished with 19 points for the Hatters (7-16, 5-5). Mehki added 13 points for Stetson.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. FGCU hosts Eastern Kentucky and Stetson hosts Jacksonville.

