Fertig and Wyoming host San Diego State

Wyoming Cowgirls (13-9, 7-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (17-7, 6-5 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits San Diego State after Allyson Fertig scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 79-45 win against the Boise State Broncos.

The Aztecs have gone 7-4 at home. San Diego State scores 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Cowgirls are 7-3 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is sixth in the MWC with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Fertig averaging 10.2.

San Diego State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Wyoming allows. Wyoming scores 6.2 more points per game (66.4) than San Diego State gives up to opponents (60.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adryana Quezada is averaging 11 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aztecs. Veronica Sheffey is averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Tess Barnes is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 10.1 points. Fertig is averaging 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

