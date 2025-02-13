Feldman leads Northern Arizona against Portland State after 21-point game

Portland State Vikings (4-16, 1-10 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (19-6, 10-2 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (4-16, 1-10 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (19-6, 10-2 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Portland State after Taylor Feldman scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 96-76 win over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Lumberjacks have gone 9-1 in home games. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky with 80.4 points and is shooting 42.5%.

The Vikings are 1-10 in conference matchups. Portland State is 1-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Arizona scores 80.4 points, 14.1 more per game than the 66.3 Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 54.7 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than the 72.6 Northern Arizona gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Vikings match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leia Beattie averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Sophie Glancey is averaging 17.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Laynee Torres-Kahapea is averaging 5.8 points for the Vikings. Alaya Fitzgerald is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Vikings: 1-9, averaging 53.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.