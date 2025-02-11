Fears, Oklahoma Sooners to visit Mitchell, No. 21 Missouri Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners (16-7, 3-7 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-6, 6-4 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (16-7, 3-7 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-6, 6-4 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Missouri faces Oklahoma in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Tigers are 15-1 in home games. Missouri scores 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Sooners are 3-7 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Missouri makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Oklahoma scores 9.3 more points per game (78.5) than Missouri gives up to opponents (69.2).

The Tigers and Sooners match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamar Bates is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Caleb Grill is averaging 12.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalon Moore is averaging 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sooners. Jeremiah Fears is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

