Faye leads Pittsburgh against No. 2 Notre Dame after 22-point performance

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-2, 12-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-14, 3-9 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces No. 2 Notre Dame after Khadija Faye scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 58-57 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Panthers have gone 8-5 at home. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 65.6 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Fighting Irish are 12-0 in conference games. Notre Dame leads the ACC with 41.2 points per game in the paint led by Hannah Hidalgo averaging 11.5.

Pittsburgh makes 38.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Notre Dame averages 22.0 more points per game (87.6) than Pittsburgh gives up to opponents (65.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: MaKayla Elmore is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.4 points and seven rebounds. Faye is shooting 51.1% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 25.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.9 steals. Olivia Miles is averaging 16.3 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 85.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

