Farrakhan puts up 28 in Hampton’s 84-75 victory against Northeastern

BOSTON (AP) — Noah Farrakhan’s 28 points helped Hampton defeat Northeastern 84-75 on Saturday night. Farrakhan shot 8 for 12…

BOSTON (AP) — Noah Farrakhan’s 28 points helped Hampton defeat Northeastern 84-75 on Saturday night.

Farrakhan shot 8 for 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (12-13, 4-8 Coastal Athletic Association). Daniel Johnson and Kyrese Mullen each scored 11 points.

The Huskies (13-12, 5-7) were led in scoring by Rashad King, who finished with 32 points and six rebounds. Harold Woods added 19 points for Northeastern. JB Frankel finished with nine points.

Farrakhan scored 11 points in the first half to help put the Pirates ahead 40-35 at the break. Hampton used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 73-61 with 4:31 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.