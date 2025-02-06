Farmer’s 25 help Youngstown State defeat Oakland 84-75

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — EJ Farmer scored 25 points as Youngstown State beat Oakland 84-75 on Thursday night. Farmer…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — EJ Farmer scored 25 points as Youngstown State beat Oakland 84-75 on Thursday night.

Farmer shot 8 for 17 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (15-10, 9-5 Horizon League). Juwan Maxey scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Nico Galette finished 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 12 rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

The Golden Grizzlies (10-15, 7-7) were led by Allen David Mukeba Jr., who posted 18 points and 10 rebounds. Tuburu Niavalurua added 17 points and seven rebounds for Oakland. Nassim Mashhour had 10 points.

Up next for Youngstown State is a matchup Saturday with Detroit Mercy on the road. Oakland visits IU Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

