Farmer leads Youngstown State against IU Indianapolis after 23-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-16, 3-9 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (14-9, 8-4 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -11.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts IU Indianapolis after EJ Farmer scored 23 points in Youngstown State’s 88-86 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins are 7-3 in home games. Youngstown State ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 13.9 assists per game led by Nico Galette averaging 2.9.

The Jaguars have gone 3-9 against Horizon League opponents. IU Indianapolis is sixth in the Horizon League with 13.6 assists per game led by Alec Millender averaging 3.4.

Youngstown State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.7% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 74.2 points per game, 3.5 more than the 70.7 Youngstown State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farmer is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Penguins. Ty Harper is averaging 11.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

Millender is averaging 7.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

