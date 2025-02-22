Fantroy, Texas Southern Tigers take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-21, 3-11 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (13-12, 12-2 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-21, 3-11 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (13-12, 12-2 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Texas Southern in SWAC action Saturday.

The Tigers are 9-2 in home games. Texas Southern has a 1-8 record against teams above .500.

The Delta Devils are 3-11 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 1-11 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Texas Southern averages 67.4 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.1 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 57.8 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 69.6 Texas Southern allows.

The Tigers and Delta Devils meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 34.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Tigers. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylia Reed averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 22.6% from beyond the arc. D’Yanna Maxey is averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

