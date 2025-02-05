Fantroy and Texas Southern host Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-14, 4-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-10, 9-0 SWAC) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-14, 4-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-10, 9-0 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on Bethune-Cookman after Aylasia Fantroy scored 24 points in Texas Southern’s 75-65 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers are 6-2 on their home court. Texas Southern is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 4-5 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 27.3% from 3-point range.

Texas Southern scores 68.6 points, 5.7 more per game than the 62.9 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 61.1 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 71.0 Texas Southern allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Fantroy is averaging 14.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Asianae Nicholson is averaging 12.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

