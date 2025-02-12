Falslev scores 22, Utah State takes down Colorado State 93-85

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 22 points as Utah State beat Colorado State 93-85 on Tuesday. Falslev had…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 22 points as Utah State beat Colorado State 93-85 on Tuesday.

Falslev had five rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (22-3, 12-2 Mountain West Conference). Aubin Gateretse added 16 points while going 7 of 7 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Ian Martinez went 4 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Rams (15-9, 9-4) were led by Nique Clifford, who posted 24 points and 16 rebounds. Colorado State also got 17 points from Jaylen Crocker-Johnson. Kyan Evans finished with 14 points and two steals.

Utah State took the lead with 19:39 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 45-30 at halftime, with Falslev racking up 16 points.

Up next for Utah State is a matchup Sunday with New Mexico on the road. Colorado State hosts Wyoming on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

