Fallah leads Oregon State against No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) after 24-point outing

Oregon State Beavers (20-10, 10-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-4, 16-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) after Parsa Fallah scored 24 points in Oregon State’s 74-72 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Gaels have gone 15-1 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is sixth in the WCC scoring 74.2 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Beavers have gone 10-7 against WCC opponents. Oregon State ranks sixth in the WCC scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Fallah averaging 9.4.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 16.1 more points per game (76.8) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up (60.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Gaels. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Rataj is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.