Fairleigh Dickinson visits Moncrief and Saint Francis (PA)

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-17, 7-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (11-17, 6-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Chris Moncrief scored 25 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 81-76 overtime victory over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Red Flash are 7-4 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights are 7-6 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 7-10 record against opponents over .500.

Saint Francis (PA) makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Parker is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Red Flash. Valentino Pinedo is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Terrence Brown is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.