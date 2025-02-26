Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Stonehill, aims for 17th straight win

Stonehill Skyhawks (13-13, 9-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (23-3, 13-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (13-13, 9-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (23-3, 13-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will look to keep its 16-game win streak intact when the Knights take on Stonehill.

The Knights have gone 13-0 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC with 13.7 assists per game led by Abaigeal Babore averaging 3.2.

The Skyhawks are 9-4 against NEC opponents. Stonehill averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 66.2 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 67.1 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Knights. Teneisia Brown is averaging 12.7 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sharn Hayward is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Skyhawks. Kylie Swider is averaging 16.0 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 66.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

