Fairleigh Dickinson plays Le Moyne after Renninger’s 25-point outing

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-20, 4-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-3, 11-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Le Moyne after Ava Renninger scored 25 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 75-45 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Knights have gone 11-0 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC with 13.6 assists per game led by Abaigeal Babore averaging 3.2.

The Dolphins have gone 4-7 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne is fifth in the NEC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Haedyn Roberts averaging 5.5.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne’s 34.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (38.7%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Babore is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Knights. Renninger is averaging 15.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games.

Roberts is averaging 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

