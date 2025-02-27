Fairleigh Dickinson Knights face the Stonehill Skyhawks on 16-game win streak

Stonehill Skyhawks (13-13, 9-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (23-3, 13-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (13-13, 9-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (23-3, 13-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will try to continue its 16-game win streak with a victory against Stonehill.

The Knights are 13-0 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson is the top team in the NEC in team defense, allowing 55.6 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 9-4 against NEC opponents. Stonehill gives up 67.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill scores 9.3 more points per game (64.9) than Fairleigh Dickinson allows (55.6).

The Knights and Skyhawks face off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is averaging 14.3 points for the Knights. Teneisia Brown is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brooke Paquette is averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. Kylie Swider is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 66.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

