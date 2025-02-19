Fairleigh Dickinson faces Mercyhurst following Brown’s 22-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-16, 7-5 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (13-16, 7-7 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-16, 7-5 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (13-16, 7-7 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Mercyhurst after Terrence Brown scored 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 62-58 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Lakers have gone 9-2 at home. Mercyhurst is sixth in the NEC with 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Reichert averaging 6.3.

The Knights are 7-5 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is fifth in the NEC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 4.5.

Mercyhurst scores 67.2 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 73.7 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 74.5 points per game, 4.2 more than the 70.3 Mercyhurst gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Planutis is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lakers. Reichert is averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Knights. Dylan Jones is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 24.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.