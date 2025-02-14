Fairleigh Dickinson and LIU square off for conference showdown

Long Island Sharks (6-18, 3-8 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-3, 10-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (6-18, 3-8 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-3, 10-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Teneisia Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson host Sirviva Legions and LIU in NEC play.

The Knights have gone 10-0 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC in team defense, allowing 57.4 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Sharks are 3-8 against NEC opponents. LIU has a 0-5 record against opponents over .500.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.1 points per game, equal to what LIU gives up. LIU averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is averaging 14 points for the Knights. Brown is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Legions is averaging 14.3 points for the Sharks. Brianna Mead is averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 56.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

