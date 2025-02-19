Fairfield takes on Rider, seeks 16th straight victory

Rider Broncs (6-18, 4-11 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (21-3, 15-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Rider Broncs (6-18, 4-11 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (21-3, 15-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield comes into a matchup against Rider as winners of 15 games in a row.

The Stags have gone 10-1 in home games. Fairfield is the top team in the MAAC with 12.1 fast break points.

The Broncs are 4-11 against MAAC opponents. Rider is sixth in the MAAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Aliya McIver averaging 3.7.

Fairfield makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Rider has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Rider averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.6 per game Fairfield gives up.

The Stags and Broncs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Andersen is averaging 14.3 points for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Gabby Turco is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 10-0, averaging 79.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

