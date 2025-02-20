Fairfield takes home win streak into matchup with Rider

Rider Broncs (6-18, 4-11 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (21-3, 15-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Rider Broncs (6-18, 4-11 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (21-3, 15-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Rider looking to extend its 10-game home winning streak.

The Stags are 10-1 in home games. Fairfield ranks sixth in the MAAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cyanne Coe averaging 1.6.

The Broncs are 4-11 in conference matchups. Rider is 4-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fairfield averages 75.0 points, 11.0 more per game than the 64.0 Rider gives up. Rider averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.6 per game Fairfield gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Andersen is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gabby Turco is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 10-0, averaging 79.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

