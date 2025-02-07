Fairfield puts road win streak on the line against Sacred Heart

Fairfield Stags (18-3, 12-0 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-14, 2-9 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (18-3, 12-0 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-14, 2-9 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield will try to keep its six-game road win streak intact when the Stags face Sacred Heart.

The Pioneers are 4-5 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Stags are 12-0 in MAAC play.

Sacred Heart’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.7 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Stags meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists and 4.1 steals for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 76.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

