Fairfield faces Manhattan in conference matchup

Manhattan Jaspers (12-10, 7-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (9-16, 5-9 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Will Sydnor and Manhattan visit Prophet Johnson and Fairfield in MAAC play.

The Stags are 6-5 on their home court. Fairfield is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Jaspers are 7-6 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is fourth in the MAAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Masiah Gilyard averaging 3.8.

Fairfield is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Stags. Deon Perry is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Sydnor is averaging 15.3 points and seven rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

