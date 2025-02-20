Fagbemi scores 19 as Central Arkansas knocks off West Georgia 82-71

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Brayden Fagbemi had 19 points in Central Arkansas’ 82-71 win over West Georgia on Thursday night.…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Brayden Fagbemi had 19 points in Central Arkansas’ 82-71 win over West Georgia on Thursday night.

Fagbemi shot 5 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bears (8-21, 4-12 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cole McCormick scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds and three steals. Nehemiah Turner shot 5 of 9 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Wolves (5-24, 3-13) were led by Tamaury Releford, who recorded 20 points. Shelton Williams-Dryden added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for West Georgia. Rickey Ballard and Kyric Davis each finished with 11 points. Ballard also had four steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Central Arkansas hosts North Alabama and West Georgia plays Queens at home.

