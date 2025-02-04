Fagbemi leads Central Arkansas against Queens after 25-point showing

Queens Royals (14-9, 7-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (6-17, 2-8 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (14-9, 7-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (6-17, 2-8 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Queens after Brayden Fagbemi scored 25 points in Central Arkansas’ 94-65 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bears are 6-4 in home games. Central Arkansas is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Royals are 7-3 against ASUN opponents. Queens is 6-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Central Arkansas averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Queens allows. Queens averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 11.6 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The Bears and Royals face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fagbemi is averaging 10.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Bears. Layne Taylor is averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Leo Colimerio is averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.