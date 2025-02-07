Fabozzi leads Wagner against Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-3, 8-0 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (5-16, 2-7 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-3, 8-0 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (5-16, 2-7 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Julia Fabozzi scored 40 points in Wagner’s 80-79 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Seahawks have gone 3-5 in home games. Wagner ranks sixth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 29.6 rebounds. Fabozzi leads the Seahawks with 6.4 boards.

The Knights are 8-0 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 6.6.

Wagner scores 59.3 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 57.6 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wagner allows.

The Seahawks and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabozzi averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Taleah Washington is shooting 29.4% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Abaigeal Babore is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Knights. Ava Renninger is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points.

