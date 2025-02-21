Evansville visits Valparaiso on 13-game road slide

Evansville Purple Aces (6-19, 2-12 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (8-16, 5-9 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (6-19, 2-12 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (8-16, 5-9 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville will aim to break its 13-game road skid when the Purple Aces face Valparaiso.

The Beacons have gone 5-5 in home games. Valparaiso has a 2-12 record against teams above .500.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-12 against MVC opponents. Evansville gives up 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 62.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 68.2 Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Purple Aces match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Earnest is averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maggie Hartwig is scoring 15.9 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 58.2 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

