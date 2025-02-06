Evansville visits Southern Illinois after Hartwig’s 21-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (5-16, 1-9 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-16, 1-9 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (5-16, 1-9 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-16, 1-9 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Southern Illinois after Maggie Hartwig scored 21 points in Evansville’s 66-54 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Salukis have gone 1-7 at home. Southern Illinois ranks fifth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Gift Uchenna paces the Salukis with 13.2 boards.

The Purple Aces are 1-9 against MVC opponents. Evansville is seventh in the MVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Hartwig averaging 2.4.

Southern Illinois’ average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Evansville allows. Evansville averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Southern Illinois allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isabella Palmqvist averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Uchenna is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

Hartwig is averaging 16.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 1-9, averaging 58.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 59.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.