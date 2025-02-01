Evansville visits Belmont after Pozzato’s 29-point showing

Evansville Purple Aces (8-14, 5-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-7, 7-4 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (8-14, 5-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-7, 7-4 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Belmont after Gabriel Pozzato scored 29 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory over the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins are 8-3 in home games. Belmont has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Purple Aces are 5-6 in conference play. Evansville has a 6-12 record against teams over .500.

Belmont scores 81.7 points, 11.6 more per game than the 70.1 Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Belmont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Whitt is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Jonathan Pierre is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tayshawn Comer is averaging 14.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Purple Aces. Tanner Cuff is averaging 10.2 points, seven rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.