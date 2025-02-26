Evansville plays Northern Iowa, looks to stop road skid

Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (14-13, 9-7 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (14-13, 9-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville will try to stop its 15-game road skid when the Purple Aces face Northern Iowa.

The Panthers are 8-5 on their home court. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC in team defense, allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-14 against MVC opponents. Evansville is ninth in the MVC with 11.7 assists per game led by Camryn Runner averaging 2.9.

Northern Iowa is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Northern Iowa has given up to its opponents (41.8%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya McDermott is averaging 19.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Panthers. Emerson Green is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

Maggie Hartwig is scoring 16.3 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Purple Aces. Runner is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 57.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

