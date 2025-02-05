Evans leads Loyola Marymount against Oregon State after 29-point outing

Oregon State Beavers (11-13, 7-6 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-11, 3-9 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (11-13, 7-6 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-11, 3-9 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Oregon State after Naudia Evans scored 29 points in Loyola Marymount’s 73-68 victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Lions have gone 5-5 at home. Loyola Marymount is fourth in the WCC scoring 65.1 points while shooting 39.6% from the field.

The Beavers have gone 7-6 against WCC opponents. Oregon State is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Loyola Marymount has given up to its opponents (43.3%).

The Lions and Beavers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is shooting 36.4% and averaging 16.9 points for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kelsey Rees is scoring 12.9 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.